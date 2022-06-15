Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.404% -- Data Talk

06/15/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield declined 0.028 percentage point to 3.404% today. The price rose 16/32 to 90 4/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.028 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.729 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.193 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.388 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.348 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.516 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pDollar dips as Fed hikes rates, flags slowing economy
RE
04:00pWall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement
RE
04:00pFormer Pence counsel to testify Thursday before Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
RE
03:58pSomali president nominates as prime minister after delayed elections
RE
03:49pBiden willing to use Defense Production Act to boost refining capacity
RE
03:49pU.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for small children
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.404% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pGlobal tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs
RE
03:45pWhite House says no immediate need for additional Ukraine aid from Congress
RE
03:44pStocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Elon Musk appeals decision concerning SEC settlement over Twitter posts
5Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..

HOT NEWS