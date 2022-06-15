30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.404% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.028 percentage point to 3.404% today. The price rose 16/32 to 90 4/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.028 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.729 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.193 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.388 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.348 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.516 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

06-15-22 1547ET