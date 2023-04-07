The 30-year yield declined 0.087 percentage point to 3.601% this week. The price rose 1 19/32 to 100 14/32.

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Yield is down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.063 percentage point and the price fell one 5/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Snaps a seven-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.759 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.856 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.745% hit Friday, April 8, 2022

--Yield is up 0.856 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.418 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.063 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.333 percentage point

