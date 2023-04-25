The 30-year yield declined 0.077 percentage point to 3.651% today. The price rose 1 12/32 to 99 17/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.125 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, April 11, 2023

--Yield is off 0.709 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.782 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.869% hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Yield is up 0.782 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.368 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.037 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.283 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1541ET