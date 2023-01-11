30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.679% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.075 percentage point to 3.679% today. The price rose 1 12/32 to 105 25/32.

--Yield is down six of the past seven trading days

--Yield is off 0.681 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.626 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.053% hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Yield is up 1.608 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.211 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.029 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.650% hit Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.255 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.255 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1545ET