30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.686% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.019 percentage point to 3.686% today. The price rose 10/32 to 87 20/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.076 percentage point over the last percentage point two

--Largest two-day yield decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.143 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.829 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.011 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.589 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.670 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.798 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1538ET