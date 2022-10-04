Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.686% -- Data Talk

10/04/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield declined 0.019 percentage point to 3.686% today. The price rose 10/32 to 87 20/32.


--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.076 percentage point over the last percentage point two

--Largest two-day yield decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.143 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.829 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.011 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.589 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.670 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.798 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1538ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pBiden to visit IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday
RE
04:03pNorth Korean nuclear test would seriously threaten international stability - U.S.
RE
04:03pTrump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records
RE
04:02pMeasuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods
RE
04:02pHindenburg Research Says Have Closed Long Position In Twitter
RE
04:02pHindenburg research says have closed long position in twitter -…
RE
04:02pBear trap?
RE
04:01pSTOCKS-Wall St closes up as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing
RE
03:56pDollar slides as U.S. yields ease; euro, sterling jump
RE
03:49pWall Street surges, yields slide for second day as investors eye weaker economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Gilead, Micron, Nike, Uber...
3U.S. job openings post biggest drop in nearly 2-1/2 years in August
4Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal - Bloomberg repo..
5KION : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS