30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.705% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.057 percentage point to 3.705% today. The price rose 30/32 to 87 10/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.124 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.829% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.030 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.657 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.689 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.817 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

