The 30-year yield declined 0.017 percentage point to 3.713% today. The price rose 10/32 to 98 13/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.103 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Yield is off 0.647 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.789 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.924% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.712 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.306 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.175 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.221 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1544ET