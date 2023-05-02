The 30-year yield declined 0.086 percentage point to 3.730% today. The price rose 1 16/32 to 98 4/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Yield is off 0.630 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.806 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.924% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.724 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.289 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.192 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.204 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

