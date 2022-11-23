Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.742% -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 03:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield declined 0.085 percentage point to 3.742% today. The price rose 1 18/32 to 104 20/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.184 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Yield is down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Yield is off 0.618 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.067 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.773 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.726 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.461 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.854 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1546ET

Latest news "Economy"
09:04pSouth Korea producer inflation hits 16-month low in Oct
RE
09:01pDow jones industrial average unofficially closes at highest leve…
RE
09:01pWall Street rise as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
08:57pAdult sex abuse victims in New York to file decades-old lawsuits
RE
08:54pExplainer-Trump's Supreme Court loss the latest failure to keep tax returns secret
RE
08:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides
RE
08:49pChevron's expanded Venezuelan oil role will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source
RE
08:49pU.s. license for chevron to export venezuelan oil shifts country…
RE
08:49pChevron's license to operate in venezuela will not allow state-r…
RE
08:49pU.s. could revoke chevron's venezuelan authorization if maduro g…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
3Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5Autodesk Shares Slip Premarket on Disappointing Guidance

HOT NEWS