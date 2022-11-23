30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.742% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.085 percentage point to 3.742% today. The price rose 1 18/32 to 104 20/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.184 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Yield is down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Yield is off 0.618 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.067 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.773 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.726 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.461 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.854 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1546ET