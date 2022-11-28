30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.748% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.003 percentage point to 3.748% today. The price rose 2/32 to 104 16/32.

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.612 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.073 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.869 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.732 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.455 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.860 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

