30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.751% This Week -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 02:47pm EST
The 30-year yield declined 0.175 percentage point to 3.751% this week. The price rose 3 5/32 to 104 15/32.


--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Yield is down for three consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.496 percentage point over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week yield decline since the week ending March 6, 2020

--Yield is down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.009 percentage point and the price fell 6/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.609 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.076 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.921 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.735 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.452 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.863 percentage points


Data based on 2 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1446ET

Latest news "Economy"

