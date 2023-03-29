The 30-year yield declined 0.007 percentage point to 3.777% today. The price rose 4/32 to 97 9/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is down four of the past six trading days

--Yield is off 0.583 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.355 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.422% hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.298 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.242 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.235 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.151 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.157 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1542ET