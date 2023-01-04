30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.819% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.071 percentage point to 3.819% today. The price rose 1 9/32 to 103 7/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.115 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Yield is off 0.541 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.766 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.053% hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Yield is up 1.733 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.071 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.115 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

