The 30-year yield declined 0.011 percentage point to 3.875% today. The price rose 6/32 to 95 19/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.036 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Yield is off 0.485 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.574 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.301% hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Yield is up 1.574 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.144 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.333 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.053 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.059 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

