The 30-year yield declined 0.025 percentage point to 3.886% today. The price rose 13/32 to 95 13/32.

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Yield is off 0.474 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.645 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.241% hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Yield is up 1.645 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.133 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.344 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.048 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1545ET