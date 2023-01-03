30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.890% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.044 percentage point to 3.890% today. The price rose 25/32 to 101 30/32.

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest yield since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Yield is off 0.470 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.837 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.053% hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Yield is up 1.813 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.044 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

