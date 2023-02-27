30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.918% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.019 percentage point to 3.918% today. The price rose 10/32 to 94 28/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.442 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.814 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.739 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.057 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.975

% hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Yield is up 0.376 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.259 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.016 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1542ET