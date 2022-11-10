30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.080% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.167 percentage point to 4.080% this week. The price rose 2 15/32 to 81 16/32.

--Yield is down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.237 percentage point and the price rose three 15/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, March 9, 2020

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Yield is off 0.280 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.405 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.163 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.064 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.123 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.192 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

