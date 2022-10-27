30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.093% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.070 percentage point to 4.093% today. The price rose 1 1/32 to 81 9/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.267 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Yield is off 0.267 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.418 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.131 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.077 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.331 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.205 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1546ET