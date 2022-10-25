30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.264% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.096 percentage point to 4.264% today. The price rose 1 12/32 to 78 25/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Snaps an eight-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.096 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.589 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.213 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.248 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.502 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.376 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

