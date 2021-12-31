30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.888% This Year -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.246 percentage point to 1.888% this year, the price closing at 99 23/32.
--Largest one-year yield gain since Dec. 2018
--Snaps a two-year losing streak
--This quarter it is down 0.204 percentage point
--Largest one quarter yield decline since June 2021
--Yield is down two of the past three quarters
--This Month it is up 0.104 percentage point
--Largest one-month yield gain since Sept. 2021
--Snaps a two-month losing streak
--This week it is down 0.018 percentage point
--Yield is down seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is down 0.036 percentage point and the price rose 26/32 price points
--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is down 0.066 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is off 0.588 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021
--Yield is up 0.246 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.642% hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
--Yield is up 0.246 percentage point from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 0.233 percentage point from its 2021 closing low of 1.655% hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
