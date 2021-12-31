30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.888% This Year -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.246 percentage point to 1.888% this year, the price closing at 99 23/32.

--Largest one-year yield gain since Dec. 2018

--Snaps a two-year losing streak

--This quarter it is down 0.204 percentage point

--Largest one quarter yield decline since June 2021

--Yield is down two of the past three quarters

--This Month it is up 0.104 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Sept. 2021

--Snaps a two-month losing streak

--This week it is down 0.018 percentage point

--Yield is down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 0.036 percentage point and the price rose 26/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.066 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is off 0.588 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.246 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.642% hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Yield is up 0.246 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.233 percentage point from its 2021 closing low of 1.655% hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

