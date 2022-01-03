30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.016% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.128 percentage point to 2.016% today. The price fell 2 27/32 to 96 27/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021,

--Yield is off 0.460 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.361 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.655% hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Yield is up 0.361 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.128 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

