30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.083% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.021 percentage point to 2.083% this week. The price fell 14/32 to 95 13/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is down 0.007 percentage point and the price rose 5/32 price points

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.083 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Today's yield is the seventh lowest this year

--Yield is off 0.393 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.408 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.228 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.102 percentage point from its 2022 closing high of 2.185

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Yield is up 0.067 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.195 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.195 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1543ET