30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.093% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.007 percentage point to 2.093% today. The price fell 5/32 to 95 6/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.205 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Yield is up six of the past eight trading days

--Highest yield since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021,

--Yield is off 0.383 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.418 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.249 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.077 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.205 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

