30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.241% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.092 percentage point to 2.241% today. The price fell 2 to 100 6/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.093 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Highest yield since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.235 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.566 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is down 0.017 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.123 percentage point from its 2022 closing high of 2.364

% hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Yield is up 0.225 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.062 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.353 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1547ET