Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.241% -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.092 percentage point to 2.241% today. The price fell 2 to 100 6/32.


--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.093 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Highest yield since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.235 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.566 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is down 0.017 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.123 percentage point from its 2022 closing high of 2.364

% hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Yield is up 0.225 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.062 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.353 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54pU.S. ban on Russian energy imports does not prohibit CPC oil deals -Treasury
RE
03:51pAnalysis-Investors shift to Latam amid war in Europe, but risks remain
RE
03:50pU.s. could cut off chinese firms from american equipment and sof…
RE
03:49pCoca-Cola suspends business in Russia
RE
03:48pCOMMODITIES-Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000 a tonne
RE
03:48pU.s. could essentially shut down semiconductor manufacturing i…
RE
03:48pChinese companies that aid russia could be shut down, u.s. comme…
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.241% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.870% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.627% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
5WRAPUP 5-McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia as Mosco..

HOT NEWS