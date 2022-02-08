30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.250% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.033 percentage point to 2.250% today. The price fell 22/32 to 91 29/32.

--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days

--Highest yield since Monday, June 7, 2021,

--Yield is off 0.226 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.575 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.303 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.234 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.153 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.362 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1548ET