30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.473% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.051 percentage point to 2.473% today. The price fell 1 1/32 to 95 10/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.130 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.603% hit Friday, March 25, 2022

--Yield is up 0.798 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.112 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.457 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.585 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1547ET