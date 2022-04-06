30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.631% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.049 percentage point to 2.631% today. The price fell 31/32 to 92 5/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.209 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Tuesday, July 16, 2019,

--Yield is up 0.956 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.295 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.615 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.743 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1547ET