30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.745% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.323 percentage point to 2.745% this week. The price fell 6 13/32 to 89 30/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, March 13, 2020

--Yield is up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.057 percentage point and the price fell one 3/32 price points

--Yield is up for five consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.323 percentage point over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day yield gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Friday, May 24, 2019,

--Yield is up 1.070 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.406 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.729 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.301 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.857 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1547ET