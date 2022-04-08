30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.745% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.323 percentage point to 2.745% this week. The price fell 6 13/32 to 89 30/32.
--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, March 13, 2020
--Yield is up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 0.057 percentage point and the price fell one 3/32 price points
--Yield is up for five consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.323 percentage point over the last five trading days
--Largest five-day yield gain since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Friday, May 24, 2019,
--Yield is up 1.070 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 0.406 percentage point from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 0.729 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.301 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.857 percentage point
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
04-08-22 1547ET