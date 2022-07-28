Log in
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.038% -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
The 30-year yield rose 0.038 percentage point to 3.038% today. The price fell 23/32 to 96 26/32.


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.394 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.363 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.122 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.022 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.083 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.150 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1547ET

