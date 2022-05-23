30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.065% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.071 percentage point to 3.065% today. The price fell 1 11/32 to 96 10/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.155 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.390 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.763 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.049 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.120 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.177 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

