Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.112% This Week -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.135 percentage point to 3.112% this week. The price fell 2 19/32 to 95 13/32.


--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.037 percentage point and the price fell 22/32 price points

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, May 17, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.108 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.437 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.873 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.096 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.224 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1548ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pU.S. doctors urged to test for monkeypox, CDC says risk to public low
RE
04:01pWall St ends down with strong jobs data keeping the pressure on for rate hikes
RE
04:00pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.20%, the dow lost 0.9…
RE
03:59pStellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe
RE
03:51pU.S. EPA sets 2020-2022 biofuel blending mandates, denies refiners waivers
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.112% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.955% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.667% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46pMore Fed rate hikes on tap even as job gains moderate
RE
03:44pSouthwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with technicians' union
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St ends down with strong jobs data keeping the pressure on for rat..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows
5Exclusive - Tesla's Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut ..

HOT NEWS