30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.112% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.135 percentage point to 3.112% this week. The price fell 2 19/32 to 95 13/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.037 percentage point and the price fell 22/32 price points

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, May 17, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.108 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.437 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.873 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.096 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.224 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1548ET