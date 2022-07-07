30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.195% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.078 percentage point to 3.195% today. The price fell 1 14/32 to 93 28/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.163 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, June 29, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.237 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.520 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.285 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.179 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.307 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

