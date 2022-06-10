Log in
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.195% This Week -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
The 30-year yield rose 0.083 percentage point to 3.195% this week. The price is 93 27/32.


--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.218 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Today it is up 0.025 percentage point

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Highest yield since Monday, May 9, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.025 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.520 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.044 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.179 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.139 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.307 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1549ET

HOT NEWS