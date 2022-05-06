30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.220% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.275 percentage point to 3.220% this week. The price fell 4 24/32 to 81 17/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.798 percentage point over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending Feb. 6, 2009

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Yield is up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.061 percentage point and the price fell one 1/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.219 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 18, 2020

--Yield is up six of the past eight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Monday, Dec. 3, 2018,

--Yield is up 1.545 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.945 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.204 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.332 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1546ET