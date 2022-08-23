30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.255% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.014 percentage point to 3.255% today. The price fell 9/32 to 95 4/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.116 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Highest yield since Friday, July 8, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.177 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.580 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.349 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.239 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.279 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.367 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1547ET