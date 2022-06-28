30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.311% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.007 percentage point to 3.311% today. The price fell 4/32 to 91 24/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.132 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, June 21, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.121 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.636 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.215 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.295 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.255 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.423 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

