30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.456% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.113 percentage point to 3.456% this week. The price fell 2 to 91 17/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.253 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.015 percentage point and the price fell 8/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.051 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.026 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.781 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.523 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.440 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.202 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.568 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1545ET