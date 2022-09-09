30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.456% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.113 percentage point to 3.456% this week. The price fell 2 to 91 17/32.
--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 0.253 percentage point over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022
--Yield is up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 0.015 percentage point and the price fell 8/32 price points
--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.051 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days
--Today's yield is the second highest this year
--Yield is off 0.026 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Yield is up 1.781 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 1.523 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.440 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.202 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.568 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-09-22 1545ET