30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.518% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.062 percentage point to 3.518% this week. The price fell 1 3/32 to 90 15/32.
--Yield is up for three consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 0.315 percentage point over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week yield gain since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Yield is up six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 0.039 percentage point and the price fell 22/32 price points
--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.050 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Monday, April 21, 2014,
--Yield is up 1.843 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 1.609 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.502 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.264 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.630 percentage points
