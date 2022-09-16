30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.518% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.062 percentage point to 3.518% this week. The price fell 1 3/32 to 90 15/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.315 percentage point over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week yield gain since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.039 percentage point and the price fell 22/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.050 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Monday, April 21, 2014,

--Yield is up 1.843 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.609 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.502 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.264 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.630 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

09-16-22 1542ET