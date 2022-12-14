30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.539% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.012 percentage point to 3.539% today. The price is 108 15/32.

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.821 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.723 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.816% hit Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Yield is up 1.688 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.523 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.282 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.651 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

