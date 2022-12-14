Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.539% -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.012 percentage point to 3.539% today. The price is 108 15/32.


--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.821 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.723 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.816% hit Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Yield is up 1.688 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.523 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.282 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.651 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy"
04:00pWall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike
RE
04:00pSouth Korea Nov export, import prices log slowest rise in at least 1-1/2 yrs
RE
03:58pChina's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.539% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.503% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.245% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pKey union organizing tactic backed by U.S. labor board
RE
03:47pRussia working with Venezuela on possible adoption of card payment system -Tass
RE
03:47pRussian deputy pm novak says moscow is working with venezuela on…
RE
03:41pNorth Dakota, Iowa join other U.S. states in banning TikTok from state-owned devices
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
3TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision
5EU agrees EUR20 billion boost for energy funding to quit Russian gas

HOT NEWS