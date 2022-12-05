Advanced search
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.615% -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 03:42pm EST
The 30-year yield rose 0.056 percentage point to 3.615% today. The price fell 1 2/32 to 107.


--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.745 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.857 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.758% hit Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Yield is up 1.857 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.599 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.727 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1541ET

HOT NEWS