The 30-year yield rose 0.032 percentage point to 3.653% today. The price fell 19/32 to 99 16/32.

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--Highest yield since Friday, March 31, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.707 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.858 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.795% hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Yield is up 0.858 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.366 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.115 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.035 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.281 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1545ET