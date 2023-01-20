30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.655% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.035 percentage point to 3.655% this week. The price fell 21/32 to 106 8/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.089 percentage point and the price fell one 22/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.705 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.593 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.062% hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Yield is up 1.593 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.235 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.279 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.279 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

