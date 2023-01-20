Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.655% This Week -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.035 percentage point to 3.655% this week. The price fell 21/32 to 106 8/32.


--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.089 percentage point and the price fell one 22/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.705 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.593 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.062% hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Yield is up 1.593 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.235 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.279 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.279 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1543ET

Latest news "Economy"
04:04pBritish Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
RE
04:00pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 0.67%, the dow lost 2.7…
RE
04:00pWall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
RE
03:44pU.S. man gets 60 years for sex trafficking, extorting college students
RE
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.655% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.483% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.181% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:39pNew Zealand Labour Party: Chris Hipkins sole candidate to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader
RE
03:30pU.S. approves design for NuScale small modular nuclear reactor
RE
03:24pFrance now holds over 90% in EDF, allowing for squeeze-out, ministry says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
2Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Hedge fund industry lost $125 billion worth of assets in 2022 - HFR
5Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales

HOT NEWS