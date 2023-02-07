30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.706% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.035 percentage point to 3.706% today. The price fell 21/32 to 105 9/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.157 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Yield is up 14 of the past 17 trading days

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.654 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.602 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.456 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.184 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.164 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.228 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1546ET