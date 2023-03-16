The 30-year yield rose 0.025 percentage point to 3.712% today. The price fell 14/32 to 98 14/32.

--Yield is up two of the past three trading days

--Yield is off 0.648 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.295 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.417% hit Friday, March 18, 2022

--Yield is up 1.228 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.307 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.170 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.216 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.222 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1556ET