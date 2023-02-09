30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.741% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.030 percentage point to 3.741% today. The price fell 18/32 to 104 20/32.

--Yield is up for six consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.192 percentage point over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day yield gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Yield is up 16 of the past 19 trading days

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.619 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.637 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.433 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.149 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.199 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.082 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.193 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1544ET