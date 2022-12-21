Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.743% -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.008 percentage point to 3.743% today. The price fell 5/32 to 104 19/32.


--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.249 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.617 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.887 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.856% hit Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Yield is up 1.887 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.727 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.078 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.855 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1542ET

Latest news "Economy"
03:45pBrazil's lower house passes bill to raise spending cap for welfare program
RE
03:43p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.743% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.684% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.213% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:29pAirbus pledges deeper industrial ties with India
RE
03:27pMan who shot NY City subway riders to plead guilty
RE
03:21pZelenskiy gives Biden military medal at White House meeting
RE
03:21pU.S. dollar likely has further upside vs yen despite BOJ move -Goldman
RE
03:17pUN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
RE
03:16pWheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..
2China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
3China stocks flat, Hong Kong inch higher on border reopening hopes
4Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
5Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture

HOT NEWS