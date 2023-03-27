The 30-year yield rose 0.117 percentage point to 3.759% today. The price fell 2 3/32 to 97 20/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 14, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.601 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.337 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.422% hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.187 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.260 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.217 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.169 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.175 percentage point

