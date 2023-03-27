The 30-year yield rose 0.117 percentage point to 3.759% today. The price fell 2 3/32 to 97 20/32.
--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak
--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 14, 2023,
--Yield is off 0.601 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
--Yield is up 1.337 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.422% hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Yield is up 1.187 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is off 0.260 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019
% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023
--Yield is up 0.217 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.169 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.175 percentage point
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-27-23 1544ET