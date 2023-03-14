The 30-year yield rose 0.095 percentage point to 3.760% today. The price fell 1 22/32 to 97 19/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.600 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.343 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.417% hit Friday, March 18, 2022

--Yield is up 1.257 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.259 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.218 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.168 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.174 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1540ET