The 30-year yield rose 0.085 percentage point to 3.761% this week. The price fell 1 16/32 to 97 19/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Yield is up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.039 percentage point and the price fell 22/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.048 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Yield is off 0.599 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.837 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.924% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.541 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.258 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.223 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.173 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1543ET